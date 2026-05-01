Uddhav skips MLC polls, signals greater role for Aditya in Shiv Sena (UBT)

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s decision not to contest the MLC polls has indicated a shift in leadership, with a greater role for his son Aditya Thackeray in party affairs.

Uddhav, who continues to lead the party, has chosen to step back from electoral politics while Aditya Thackeray is increasingly taking charge, with a focus on bringing in younger leadership.

Earlier, Uddhav was a member of the Legislative Council while Aditya represented the Legislative Assembly. The party has now nominated Ambadas Danave for the lone Maha Vikas Aghadi seat in the MLC polls.

Sources in Shiv Sena (UBT) said Aditya Thackeray’s role in decision-making has grown, though it has not gone well with some senior leaders. He is preparing for changes in the party ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“When Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut unilaterally announced Sharad Pawar's name as a candidate of MVA at that time, Aditya Thackeray was in favour of re-sending his party's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. This time, Shiv Sena, by choosing Ambadas Danve, has dropped the claim over the Rajya Sabha seat that could have re-nominated Sanjay Raut in the Rajya Sabha. Now, it will be tough for Mr Raut to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. In short, Aditya Thackeray chose to encourage and promote the state-level leadership of Ambadas Danave over Sanjay Raut,” said a person who is privy to this development.

Sources said Aditya Thackeray is planning to build a team with younger leaders from across Maharashtra. “In the coming day, we will be able to see many more changes in Shiv Sena (UBT) that will help Aditya Thackeray to tighten his grip over the party and policy decision through raising the voice in both the houses of the state assembly,” said observer.