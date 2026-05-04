Baramati: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar makes assembly debut from late husband Ajit Pawar's home turf

MUMBAI: Sunetra Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister just three days after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January, has won the Baramati by-election by a record margin, buoyed by legacy and public sympathy in her first Assembly contest.

The 62-year-old leader, thrust into the political spotlight following the passing of the senior NCP figure, polled 2,18,969 votes, winning by a margin of 2,18,034. None of her 22 rivals, most of them Independents, crossed even four digits.

The NCP claimed her victory margin is the highest ever recorded in an Assembly election, surpassing the previous record set in 2022. Notably, the Opposition MVA did not field a candidate in the 23 April bypoll as a mark of respect to Ajit Pawar.

All other candidates together secured just 4,837 votes. R Y Ghutukade of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party received the highest among them with 935 votes, while 774 voters opted for NOTA.

Her margin exceeded that of her late husband, who had won the seat by 1,65,265 votes in 2019. In 2024, his margin had narrowed to just over one lakh votes.

Describing the result as a tribute to her husband’s legacy, Sunetra Pawar thanked the people of Baramati for their overwhelming support and urged restraint in celebrations, calling the mandate a mark of respect for Ajit Pawar.

In a message, she said the victory was not merely political success but a continuation of her husband’s vision and connection with the people. She added that his values would guide her as she takes forward his work.

Echoing her sentiments, her son Jay Pawar thanked voters and appealed against celebrations, noting that the election itself had come under unfortunate circumstances. He also referred to a recent tragic incident in neighbouring Bhor tehsil, which has sparked public outrage.