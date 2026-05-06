Maharashtra minister demands cancellation of parole for rape, sexual assault convicts

Amid a rise in sexual abuse and rape cases, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that an existing law should not allow those convicted of serious crimes like rape and sexual assault to be released on parole.

The women and child development minister, Aditi Tatkare, made her demand to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar in the cabinet.

She said that by using the existing law, the people who are convicted of serious crimes like rape and sexual assault have been released on parole, and in the representation that it is being repeatedly observed that those convicted of serious crimes like rape are committing crimes again after being released on parole.

Besides, these people are a threat to girls and women, the state government should make the provision that the people who are arrested for sexual assault and rape, like serious crimes, parole should not be given to them for the safety of the women and the larger interest of society, she added.