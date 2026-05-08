Nashik TCS harassment case: Court sends accused Nida Khan to police custody till May 11

A court in Nashik on Friday remanded Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case at a Tata Consultancy Services unit, to police custody till May 11.

Khan, who is also an employee of the company, was arrested on Thursday from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after allegedly remaining absconding since the case surfaced.

She was produced before the Nashik Road court on Friday, where the police sought her custodial interrogation for a detailed probe into the allegations.

The court accepted the police plea and granted custody till May 11.

On May 2, the court denied her anticipatory bail, saying there seems to be a "systematic plan" of brainwashing the victim with "organized attempts".

The court had noted at the time that "the magnitude of the offense is truly multi-dimensional and multi-layered" and the custodial interrogation was required to go to the "root of the case".

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

(With inputs from PTI)