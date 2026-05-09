Maharashtra IMA's former president arrested for alleged involvement in sex determination racket

The Maharashtra police has arrested the former state president of the Indian Medical Association for allegedly performing illegal abortions and tests to determine the sex of the fetuses, PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the report citing officials, Dr Ravindra Kute was arrested in Rahata on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody.

The arrest follows a probe into a racket that allegedly spans Ahilyanagar and Pune, involving a network of agents and doctors violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

A probe revealed that he allegedly performed illegal abortions on several women, an official said.

He said that the police have so far arrested 12 people, including two doctors, three agents and relatives of the women, who were brought in for illegal sex determination tests and abortions.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shrirampur) Somnath Waghchaure and his team led the operation, and found that the racket spanned Pune and Ahilyanagar, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is underway.