Sharad Pawar urges all-party meet over PM Modi's austerity call, says crisis ignored during polls

MUMBAI: NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the current financial crisis and undertake appropriate measures, adding that the Union government did not take the situation seriously during the Assembly elections in four states.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader said Modi's appeal to the people to reduce fuel consumption and take other austerity measures amid the tensions in West Asia should be taken seriously in the larger interest of the country.

"It is true that the Iran crisis has had an impact on the current situation in the country, but it also needs to be examined whether that is the only reason. If true, why did it take so long to take decisions regarding austerity?" Pawar asked.

“But PM Modi should call a meeting of all party leaders to discuss the current issue and find solutions. And Modi himself should be available for this meeting and chair it," the NCP(SP) chief said.

The veteran leader also took a veiled swipe at ministers publicising their austerity measures in the wake of the PM's appeal.

"It is good that many elected representatives, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are following austerity measures by reducing the size of their convoys, using EV vehicles, etc., but that should not be done as a token gesture or symbolism for a day or two. There has to be seriousness and long and regular practice, not a one-day publicity stunt show,” he added.

Pawar said this was not the first time India had faced such a crisis, and that the country had gone through difficult financial situations in the past as well. He said that if everyone participated with serious measures, the country could be saved from the grave danger of an economic emergency.

While asking people to cooperate with the government, the NCP (SP) chief noted that these announcements were made only after the elections.

"The value of the rupee is declining, we need to think why this is happening. These decisions were taken after the election results were announced. During the elections, this seriousness was not shown by the country's leadership," the former Union minister said.