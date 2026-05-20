PM Modi working to protect India's prestige on global stage: Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said even though he may differ with Narendra Modi politically, one must not forget that as prime minister, he is working to uphold India's prestige internationally.

Speaking at an event here on Tuesday evening, the former Union minister stressed that whenever there is a chance to work collectively for the national interest, everyone should join with a shared purpose and help strengthen the country's prestige.

He also said that leaders such as former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh always kept the country's future and reputation at the centre of their leadership.

"Political differences should not come in the way when it comes to protecting India's prestige, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to uphold the country's honour abroad," Pawar stated.

"Prime Minister Modi is working to protect the country's prestige outside India. We may have different political views, but when it comes to the nation's honour, political differences should not be brought in," he added.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at a gratitude and fellowship gathering of former state and district office-bearers organised by the Pune-based Lakshmanrao Gutte Rural Development Foundation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, disagreed with Pawar.

In response to a question on Pawar backing Modi, Raut said, "We don't agree with his statement. The PM must reply to questions."

"Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh used to talk to the press whenever they went abroad. They did not run away from giving answers," Raut said.

Pawar said many of those present at the event had devoted the most energetic years of their lives to the Youth Congress and other organisations and were now working in different political parties.