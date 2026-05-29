Pune illicit liquor deaths: Aaditya Thackeray says authorities act ‘only for show’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised the law-and-order situation in Maharashtra following the suspected illicit liquor tragedy in Pune that has claimed 12 lives so far, alleging that authorities take action only “for show.”

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray also referred to a recent purported video showing the accused in the Pune Porsche crash case celebrating after being released from jail.

"They arrest people and take action just for the show. Another video also came from Pune, where the boy, who killed two people by driving a Porsche, was seen celebrating after being released from jail... If this is the situation of law and order, then what can we expect..." said Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also attacked the Maharashtra government, alleging that criminal activities were flourishing unchecked in the state.

"It is truly unfortunate news coming in from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra, reports stating that more than 10 people have died after consuming spurious liquor, while many others have fallen ill. This clearly demonstrates just how rampant the 'jungleraj' has become in Maharashtra. Criminals are roaming about fearlessly. They are manufacturing this liquor brazenly and selling it openly... Yet, the government still refuses to open its eyes to the fact that the level of criminalisation in the region has escalated to such an alarming extent over the last few years, which is truly regrettable," Dubey told ANI.

He further alleged that the government had failed to acknowledge the growing criminalisation in the region over the past few years.

The criticism came after the death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy rose to 12. Officials said eight deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad and four from the Hadapsar area under Pune City Police jurisdiction.