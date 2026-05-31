Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends fast after government talks

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight following talks with Maharashtra government representatives, who submitted a 12-point proposal addressing key demands.

Jarange had launched the fast, his ninth in the last three years on Saturday morning at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, sitting in the open under intense summer heat to press the state government on the reservation issue.

The government delegation, led by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP MLC Prasad Lad, urged Jarange to withdraw the agitation after presenting the proposal.

Addressing supporters after ending the fast, Jarange said the government had agreed to issue certificates based on the 58 lakh Kunbi records already identified. He said the records would be displayed at gram panchayat offices, while divisional commissioners would oversee implementation.

Jarange also demanded accountability for officials failing to issue certificates despite valid records and said the government had been asked to issue formal directives to concerned authorities.

He added that the state had agreed to review the caste validity certificate process after 15 days and reiterated support for a separate ministry for Marathas and Kunbis.

The activist further said the government had promised financial assistance within 15 days to families of those who died during the Maratha reservation movement.

Jarange’s health deteriorated during the fast, with doctors reporting vomiting, low blood pressure and dehydration caused by prolonged exposure to the heat.