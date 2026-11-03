Bombay HC slams BJP leaders over remarks against Dia Mirza’s green Diwali message

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court slammed the BJP leaders for passing the controversial remarks against film actor Dia Mirza for her peaceful and pollution free Diwali celebration message. The court said India is secular country and politicians should not give the religious colour to festival and its awareness campaign.

A Division Bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale said it was “disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians” against Mirza.

The court emphasised that the actor had participated in the campaign in accordance with its earlier directions and that the message she delivered was aimed at creating awareness about air pollution and public safety.

The video was prepared by Mirza at the request of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of its initiative to spread awareness about the court’s directions prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public streets.

However, the civic body’s decision to feature the actor triggered a political controversy after BJP Mumbai Unit president Amit Satam and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade objected to her participation and labelled her “anti-Hindu”.

Following the objections, the video was taken down from the BMC’s social media handle, triggering questions over the civic body’s decision to withdraw an awareness message that had been prepared in accordance with the court’s directions.