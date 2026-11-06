AIMIM leader Jaleel named as prime accused in Nashik TCS case, will go to jail, claims Sena minister

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said AIMIM's state unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel has been named as a prime accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at Nashik TCS, facing allegations of harbouring key accused Nida Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Shirsat, a Shiv Sena leader, claimed that Jaleel will have to go to jail as his voice samples collected by the investigators were matching.

''Imtiaz Jaleel is a prime accused in this case. He has been booked by the (Nashik) police. He will have to go to jail. The government has taken the matter seriously and the police are investigating the case in the similar manner. Jaleel's call records and voice samples are matching...," he said.

Referring to the arrest of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the charge of harbouring Nida Khan, Shirsat claimed, "The party corporator was merely a pawn...It has not happened in just a single day. Nida Khan stayed here for 35 days with relatives. Everything happened on Jaleel's orders."