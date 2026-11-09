Bombay HC refuses to stay Gokul Chairman polls; four govt-nominated directors allowed to cast votes

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench on Monday refused to stay the election for the chairman's post of Gokul Cooperative Milk Federation, scheduled for November 10, 2026.

The court has allowed the four government-nominated directors to participate in the voting for chairman of Gokul Milk Federation.

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, presided over by vacation judge Justice Neeraj Dhote, rejected the petition seeking an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's November 6 ordinance that provides for the appointment of five government nominees to the boards of large cooperative institutions, with four of them enjoying voting rights.

However, while permitting the election to proceed as scheduled, the court directed that votes cast by the four nominated directors should be kept in a separate, sealed ballot box. The entire election process must also be video-recorded. The election result will be declared, but its validity will remain subject to the final outcome of the court proceedings.

The chairman's election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at 11 am at Gokul's head office in Shirgaon, Kolhapur. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 25.

The court's decision comes amid an intense political confrontation between the Congress-backed Samavichari Aghadi, led by MLC Satej Patil, and the ruling Mahayuti alliance over control of one of Maharashtra's most influential cooperative institutions.

In the recently concluded Gokul board elections, the Congress-led Samavichari Aghadi secured 13 of the 25 director posts, defeating the BJP led Mahayuti panel, which won 12 seats. Despite securing a numerical majority, the Congress-led panel could not complete the chairman's election because Gokul's bylaws require a minimum quorum of 14 directors.