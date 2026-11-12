BJP MLA’s son accused of drunk driving in Seoni crash that killed one, injured five

MUMBAI: BJP MLA Parinay Phuke's son, Yatharth Phuke, allegedly killed one person while injuring five in a major road accident near the Pench Tiger Reserve on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border.

Opposition leaders alleged that BJP MLA Parinay Phuke's son, Yatharth Phuke, was under the influence of alcohol during the accident, in which a youth identified as Dishant Ali died on the spot.

Five others also sustained serious injuries. The accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The vehicle was travelling from Pench towards Nagpur when the accident occurred.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, sharing details of the accident along with a photograph of the damaged car on social media, alleged that the car involved in the accident belonged to BJP MLA Parinay Phuke and was being driven by his son, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

BJP MLA Parinay Phuke admitted that the car that met with the accident belonged to him and that his son was also present, but said he was not in the driver's seat. He said the police should probe the case in a free and fair manner and bring the truth before the people.

Harshvardhan Sapkal demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the accident and the death of the youth. He warned the state government against attempting to shield the accused because of their political connections.

“Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should ensure that the BJP MLA's son is not given any special treatment and does not go scot-free. The investigation should proceed without political interference. The state government must demonstrate that the law applies equally to everyone, irrespective of their political background and connections,” the Congress leader said.