The Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday challenged NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to clarify if his party endorses the charges raised by MLA Rohit Pawar against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the Ajit Pawar plane crash.

While BJP MLC Prasad Lad wrote to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule seeking their official stand on Rohit Pawar's remarks, state BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban demanded a probe into whether smoke from a local sugar mill reduced visibility during the January 28 accident.

If the remarks reflected Rohit Pawar's personal views, the party should make that clear, and if it supported his stand, its leadership should publicly endorse it, Lad said, questioning the propriety of raising suspicions about the chief minister's role using photographs and events without first establishing the facts.

A Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others. On Monday, Rohit Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, accused Fadnavis of shielding the aviation firm and its owner in the crash investigation.

"Political differences and allegations are part of public life, but the reputation of individuals, political propriety and responsible statements are equally important," Lad stated in the letter.