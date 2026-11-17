MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to investigate the financial affairs of 44 educational institutions run by the Pune-based Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), over allegations of non-payment of employees' salaries and retirement benefits exceeding Rs 400 crore.

The High Court directed the investigating agencies to submit a preliminary investigation report before it on November 19, 2026.

A special division bench of Justices G. S. Kulkarni and Advait M. Sethna passed the order while hearing petitions filed by teaching and non-teaching employees who have allegedly not received their salaries and retirement benefits for nearly eight years.

Around 13 employees were reported to have died by suicide, while several others were struggling to meet basic expenses, including food and medical treatment.

The High Court stated that there are large-scale financial irregularities done by Sinhgad Technical Education Society and that the money from these employees’ salaries was routed through money laundering.

The court expressed disbelief that 44 fully functioning educational institutions, which continue to admit students, had failed to pay their employees for such a prolonged period. It said there was a strong prima facie possibility that funds meant for the institutions were being diverted to other businesses or transferred outside the country.

The immediate proceedings arose after the society's managing trustee gave an undertaking before the court to release Rs 60.65 crore towards outstanding salaries and terminal benefits. However, the society failed to honour its commitment, and no payment was made.

Criticising the society for breaching its undertaking, the bench observed that the assurance had remained merely a paper commitment and had been violated with impunity. It also expressed displeasure over the society's conduct during the proceedings, including its attempt to seek an adjournment after changing its advocate.