Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise to late NCP leader Ajit Pawar for the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam allegations levelled against him by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Thackeray said Shah, who was in Pune on Monday to unveil Pawar's bust, should have admitted that the allegations were false and part of a conspiracy against the late leader.
"It was unfortunate that Amit Shah, whose party had repeatedly targeted Ajit Pawar over corruption allegations during his lifetime, was now praising him after his death," Thackeray said.
"At least after unveiling Ajit Pawar’s bust, Amit Shah should have bowed before it and apologised to Ajit Pawar. Mr Shah should have admitted that the allegations made against him and his party leaders were false and acknowledged that Ajit Pawar was a great personality," he said.
Thackeray added that Pawar would have felt satisfied had Shah spoken a few words in his appreciation while he was alive.
Shah unveiled Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad office on Monday and described his death in an aircraft accident in January as an irreparable loss to Maharashtra. He also said Pawar's work culture would serve as a university for future generations of political leaders.
Thackeray also criticised Shah's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Maharashtra's administrative machinery had effectively managed the pandemic, including in densely populated areas such as Dharavi.
Referring to migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown, Thackeray said many had complained that their situation back home was worse than what they had experienced in Mumbai.
He also questioned Shah over the deaths of children due to an oxygen shortage at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in 2017, asking whether the Home Minister had intervened with the state government to ensure oxygen supplies.
Thackeray further asked Shah to visit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh instead of making political statements. He alleged that people in Arunachal Pradesh were raising concerns over Chinese incursions and said Shah should engage with residents and security personnel to address their concerns.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also accused Shah of avoiding questions in Parliament about police action against Gen Z protesters, alleging that the Home Minister had failed to respond to Opposition members seeking answers on the police response to the protests.