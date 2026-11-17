Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise to late NCP leader Ajit Pawar for the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam allegations levelled against him by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray said Shah, who was in Pune on Monday to unveil Pawar's bust, should have admitted that the allegations were false and part of a conspiracy against the late leader.

"It was unfortunate that Amit Shah, whose party had repeatedly targeted Ajit Pawar over corruption allegations during his lifetime, was now praising him after his death," Thackeray said.

"At least after unveiling Ajit Pawar’s bust, Amit Shah should have bowed before it and apologised to Ajit Pawar. Mr Shah should have admitted that the allegations made against him and his party leaders were false and acknowledged that Ajit Pawar was a great personality," he said.

Thackeray added that Pawar would have felt satisfied had Shah spoken a few words in his appreciation while he was alive.

Shah unveiled Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad office on Monday and described his death in an aircraft accident in January as an irreparable loss to Maharashtra. He also said Pawar's work culture would serve as a university for future generations of political leaders.

Thackeray also criticised Shah's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Maharashtra's administrative machinery had effectively managed the pandemic, including in densely populated areas such as Dharavi.