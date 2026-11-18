MUMBAI: What began as a political protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has snowballed into a major political controversy and embarrassment for the Shiv Sena after its party spokesperson Shaina NC was caught on camera tearing a photograph featuring Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
The incident took place during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, where Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, staged a protest against alleged references to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi’s book. The book stated that VD Savarkar had sought mercy from the British.
Shiv Sena accused the Congress leader of making objectionable references to Savarkar and demanded that the publisher, HarperCollins, remove the contentious passages from pages 201 and 443.
They also questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s acceptance of a copy of the memoir, asking how he could associate with the Congress despite his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s strong opposition to the party.
As part of the demonstration, the leaders tore pages from copies of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir to register their protest. However, the event took an embarrassing turn when Shaina NC appeared to tear a photograph featuring Balasaheb Thackeray.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended his party leaders and said that the photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray was not torn at all. He said that the Congress is habitual of insulting Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar; therefore, it should apologise for insulting Savarkar.
The photograph shown at the press conference featured the late Shiv Sena supremo participating in a protest against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in 2004.
After Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the apparent mistake, Shaina NC hurriedly put down the torn photograph.
The incident was captured on camera and quickly triggered a political storm, particularly within the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) camp, which accused the Shinde-led faction of insulting the very leader whose legacy it claims to uphold.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the Shinde faction, calling its leaders fake Shiv Sainiks and demanding strong action against those responsible for the alleged insult to Balasaheb Thackeray.
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also criticised the incident, questioning the Shinde faction’s commitment to the ideology and legacy of the late Sena founder.
UBT leaders argued that the incident exposed contradictions within the faction, which frequently invokes Balasaheb Thackeray's name and political philosophy.
Congress leaders too joined the criticism. Maharashtra Congress leaders condemned the tearing of the photograph and questioned the political propriety of the protest.
Congress leaders also defended Sonia Gandhi's memoir, arguing that historical references should be debated through facts and discussion rather than symbolic acts of tearing books.
Meanwhile, Shaina NC rejected allegations that she had deliberately torn Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. She maintained that the photograph she intended to tear was of Mani Shankar Aiyar and accused political opponents of deliberately distorting the incident to create a controversy. She also warned of legal action against those spreading what she described as defamatory claims.