MUMBAI: What began as a political protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has snowballed into a major political controversy and embarrassment for the Shiv Sena after its party spokesperson Shaina NC was caught on camera tearing a photograph featuring Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The incident took place during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, where Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, staged a protest against alleged references to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi’s book. The book stated that VD Savarkar had sought mercy from the British.

Shiv Sena accused the Congress leader of making objectionable references to Savarkar and demanded that the publisher, HarperCollins, remove the contentious passages from pages 201 and 443.

They also questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s acceptance of a copy of the memoir, asking how he could associate with the Congress despite his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s strong opposition to the party.

As part of the demonstration, the leaders tore pages from copies of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir to register their protest. However, the event took an embarrassing turn when Shaina NC appeared to tear a photograph featuring Balasaheb Thackeray.