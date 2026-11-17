The BJP has criticised the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, alleging that it seeks to whitewash the party's past wrongdoings and give the Nehru-Gandhi family a “clean chit”.

Talking to PTI Videos, BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan said the memoir launch was a "highly damaging self-goal" from the perspective of the younger generation, as it had exposed the Congress' "dark misrule and past misdeeds", including the "cold-blooded" 1984 anti-Sikh massacre and the Emergency.

"While a personal memoir is entitled to reflect an individual's viewpoint, Sonia Gandhi's memoir appears to be a calculated attempt to sanitise the political wrongdoings for which the Congress, led by the Nehru-Gandhi family, is solely responsible," he said.

Kesavan also questioned the timing of the memoir's release, alleging that it was politically motivated as it came ahead of the state Assembly elections.

"The memoir and the timing of its release, just ahead of state Assembly elections, reek of political opportunism," he said.

"The memoir's futile attempt to somehow give a clean chit to the Congress first family by distorting, omitting and varnishing historical facts has spectacularly backfired, and this is very evident from the widespread criticism and backlash this memoir continues to receive," he said.