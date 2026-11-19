Maharashtra has added six more talukas to its drought-hit list, taking the total number of drought-affected talukas in the state to 310, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced.

The newly included talukas are Vikramgad, Wada, Dindori, Chiplun, Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj, which will now receive drought-related relief measures.

Bawankule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken this decision for drought-affected talukas.

Bawankule, who also heads the government’s drought mitigation sub-committee, said officials had been directed to survey and verify recommendations for another 13 talukas before taking a final decision.

“The inclusion of Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj in Kolhapur district followed ground survey reports. The microfinance companies and banks had been instructed not to pressure drought-affected farmers for loan recovery during the crisis," he said.

"Farmers facing harassment should approach local representatives, police, district collectors or the administration instead of taking extreme steps,” the revenue minister said.

In another significant decision, the government has sanctioned Rs 488 crore to complete pending rural drinking water supply schemes. Of this amount, Rs 400 crore will be used for schemes that have completed 75 per cent of their work, while Rs 88 crore will support projects with only 5-20 per cent of work remaining.

“The objective is to complete these schemes and reduce dependence on water tankers,” the minister said, adding that around 400-500 water supply schemes awaiting electricity connections will receive power connections through District Planning Committee funds.

“The government has also directed authorities to restore connections to schemes disconnected over unpaid electricity bills by collecting current dues without insisting on immediate payment of previous arrears," he said.