With nearly 90 per cent of Maharashtra facing drought conditions amid the impact of El Niño, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all government departments to intensify water conservation efforts and ensure maximum harvesting of rainwater to strengthen groundwater reserves. The CM also directed officials to implement the third phase of the Jalyukt Shivar scheme, Jalyukt Shivar 3.0, across 18,000 villages.

At a review meeting on the progress of the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain 2026’ campaign, Fadnavis announced an ambitious target of creating 34,83,940 groundwater recharge structures across the state by May 2027. The meeting was chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who joined online.

He called for the convergence of funds and ongoing work under various central and state government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and VB-G RAM G, to ensure effective implementation of water conservation projects.

Emphasising the need for a coordinated approach, Fadnavis instructed all departments to work under the supervision of district collectors and prepare time-bound action plans for water conservation in their respective districts.