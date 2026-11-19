A large number of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC in Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly tearing a photograph of late Bal Thackeray during an event. Many of the protesters were later detained.

Hundreds of protesters, including women, gathered outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar, the headquarters of Sena (UBT), and raised slogans against Shaina NC, demanding an FIR against her.

Heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the premises to maintain law and order. Several Sena (UBT) supporters were detained during the protest, an official said.

Shaina NC found herself in an awkward situation on Wednesday when she inadvertently tore a paper with a photo of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during a protest by her party colleagues against Sonia Gandhi’s remarks about V D Savarkar in her memoir.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had organised a press conference where party leaders, including Shaina, tore copies of the book -- ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. The party also sought to corner the rival Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray, which is at present a Congress ally.

Apart from Shaina, Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, Anand Dubey and others were present at the press conference.

They protested against Gandhi, who in her memoir has said that Hindutva ideologue Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British and RSS members colluded with British authorities as informers.

The Sena leaders tore pages of the memoir. Photos of Sena (UBT) leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, were also torn. Shaina, however, inadvertently tore a paper with a photograph of Bal Thackeray slapping an effigy of former Union minister and Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Someone pointed out to her the faux pas. Startled, she was seen whispering ‘sorry’, and putting the partly torn paper on the table.

The Opposition Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Congress seized on the incident, protesting against Shaina.

Later, Shaina took to X to defend herself, claiming she had torn Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s image, not Bal Thackeray’s.

(With inputs from PTI)