Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday apologised after accidentally tearing a paper bearing a photograph of party founder Bal Thackeray during a protest, triggering a political row.

In a post on X, Shaina said she was sorry if her actions had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks or admirers of the late leader. She, however, asserted that she did not need anyone's certificate to prove her love and loyalty towards Thackeray.

"I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb's admirers, I sincerely apologise to them," she said.

Describing Thackeray as a father figure, Shaina recalled her family's close association with him and said he had attended her wedding. She also shared photographs of the two together from the occasion.

Calling him a "unique and brilliant leader", she said Thackeray's nationalism, commitment to Hindutva and admiration for freedom fighter Veer Savarkar had always inspired her.