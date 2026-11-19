Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday apologised after accidentally tearing a paper bearing a photograph of party founder Bal Thackeray during a protest, triggering a political row.
In a post on X, Shaina said she was sorry if her actions had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks or admirers of the late leader. She, however, asserted that she did not need anyone's certificate to prove her love and loyalty towards Thackeray.
"I fully understand the faith and love the public at large has for Balasaheb. For me and for millions of people, Balasaheb was not just a leader but a deity. If my actions inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb's admirers, I sincerely apologise to them," she said.
Describing Thackeray as a father figure, Shaina recalled her family's close association with him and said he had attended her wedding. She also shared photographs of the two together from the occasion.
Calling him a "unique and brilliant leader", she said Thackeray's nationalism, commitment to Hindutva and admiration for freedom fighter Veer Savarkar had always inspired her.
The controversy erupted on Wednesday during a press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to protest against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.
Shaina, along with Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre and Anand Dubey, was tearing pages of the book when she inadvertently tore a paper carrying a photograph of Bal Thackeray slapping an effigy of former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar.
After a colleague pointed out the mistake, a startled Shaina was seen whispering "sorry" before placing the partly torn paper on the table.
The incident drew criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which accused her of insulting the party founder.
On Thursday, hundreds of Sena (UBT) workers, including women, staged a protest outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar, raising slogans against Shaina and demanding that an FIR be registered against her.
Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also demanded action against her, alleging that she had hurt public sentiments, spread hatred and created social tension by insulting Bal Thackeray, whom he described as a national icon.
The Shinde-led Shiv Sena had organised the protest against Sonia Gandhi's remarks that Savarkar had written mercy petitions to the British, and that RSS members had colluded with British authorities as informers.
(With inputs from PTI)