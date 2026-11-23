MUMBAI: Following a TNIE report, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said the state government would examine complaints of misuse and illegal transactions involving Bhoodan land, particularly parcels that have entered urban limits and acquired significant real estate value.

The TNIE had reported that nearly 33,000 acres of Bhoodan land, donated by landlords during the freedom movement following Acharya Vinoba Bhave's initiative, had allegedly been illegally transferred to developers at throwaway prices for the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Speaking to the media, Bawankule acknowledged reports of irregularities in Bhoodan land transactions and said the matter would be investigated by a high-level agency, such as a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“We want to check and take the account of each of the lands that were given in Bhoodan. It is true that irregularities have taken place while selling the Bhoodan lands. But we will not spare anyone, and action will be taken against the culprits,” the minister said.

Bawankule said land distributed under the Bhoodan movement was intended to benefit landless farmers and was meant to be cultivated by the beneficiaries.

“Such land cannot be freely sold or transferred to builders for commercial exploitation. Complaints have surfaced about the misuse of Bhoodan land, particularly in areas that have subsequently come within municipal and urban development limits, like Yavatmal and Bhiwandi. The government would examine these cases and take appropriate action under the applicable legal provisions,” the minister said.

Bawankule said a new law for the Bhoodan Mandal was being considered to strengthen its functioning and address issues relating to land ownership, transfers and utilisation. The proposed legislation would also address irregularities in the management of such properties.

The Bombay High Court had earlier restrained the Maharashtra government from allotting confiscated Bhoodan land to any individual or institution until further orders.

The Bhoodan movement was initiated by Acharya Vinoba Bhave in 1951, encouraging landowners to voluntarily donate portions of their holdings for distribution among landless families. The initiative aimed to address rural land inequality and provide agricultural land to those without ownership.