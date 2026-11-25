A murder accused who was out on bail was critically injured after six people attacked him outside the Shivajinagar court premises on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The assailants fled the scene, leaving behind two pistols and a magazine, which were recovered by the police, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 pm. The injured man, identified as Mandar Kiwale, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the assailants chased Kiwale and attacked him with sharp weapons.

It was yet to be ascertained whether any bullets were fired during the incident, the official said.

Kiwale is an accused in the murder case of Shubham Chavan, and the attack on him could be linked to previous enmity, he said, adding that further probe was on.

The Opposition Congress and NCP (SP) targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, over the incident.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on X that crime in Pune had crossed all limits, with criminals now carrying out attacks right outside a court.