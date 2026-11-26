Two labourers choked to death while cleaning a clogged drainage line in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around noon near the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner's bungalow, BNMC Disaster Management Cell chief Saquib Kharbe told PTI.

According to Kharbe, the duo was part of a team of private labourers deployed to clear a blockage in a drainage line.

While carrying out the cleaning operation inside the drainage line, both workers suffocated and failed to come out.

When their co-workers noticed that the two had not come out, they immediately raised an alarm.

Personnel from the local fire brigade rushed to the spot, pulled the unconscious labourers out of the drain, and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

The identities of the deceased workers were not immediately known, Kharbe added.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.