The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday took out 'Sahil Nyay March' in Nagpur seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide on September 18 this year, and enactment of the 'Rohith Vemula Act' to curb caste discrimination in educational institutions.

The march, ahead of AISA's 11th All India Conference that began in Nagpur during the day, started at Samvidhan Square under the leadership of AISA national president Neha Bora.

Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, also took part in the march. Participants demanded justice for Sahil and sought action against caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering hailing from Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Those who took part in the march shouted slogans seeking the enactment of the Rohith Vemula Act. Vemula, Vemula, a Dalit scholar, died by suicide due to alleged discrimination in 2016 in Telangana.

"The march was organised to highlight concerns over students' safety and caste discrimination in educational institutions. The 'Rohith Act' refers to the demand for legislation making caste-based discrimination in educational institutions a punishable offence," AISA said.

The three-day AISA national conference is being held in Nagpur from November 28 to 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)