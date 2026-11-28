MUMBAI: A major war of words has erupted between the Congress and the NCP SP over the proposed Delimitation Bill, exposing growing differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc.

Maharashtra Congress has accused Sharad Pawar's party of betraying its political allies and compromising its progressive ideology by extending support to the BJP-led Centre's legislation.

The NCP-SP also has hit back, saying it has not yet taken a formal decision and that its alliance partners should refrain from launching premature criticism.

The confrontation intensified between two old allies after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a personal attack on Sharad Pawar, accusing the veteran politician of repeatedly abandoning political allies for the sake of power.

Vijay Wadettiwar said it was surprising that a leader who had advocated progressive politics throughout his career was now apparently aligning with forces opposed to that ideology.

"Sharad Pawar is 85 years old and has spent his entire political life advocating progressive ideology. We never expected a leader with such a political background to align with forces that oppose progressive politics. Pawar's history is one of stabbing others in the back, and the country knows it. This party does not know how to survive without power," Wadettiwar alleged.

He also referred to Pawar's 1978 political breakaway from Congress, when he brought down the Vasantdada Patil government and subsequently became Chief Minister with the support of the BJP's erstwhile Janata Party.

Wadettiwar alleged that Pawar was repeating the same political pattern after 48 years by taking a position different from his opposition partners on the delimitation issue.

The Maharashtra Congress has also reminded the NCP-SP of the support it extended to Pawar during the Rajya Sabha elections in March 2026. Congress leaders said the party had given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to facilitate Pawar's re-election at the age of 85, following a request from his daughter and party working president Supriya Sule.

The NCP-SP strongly rejected the Congress's criticism, reminding its leaders that Pawar had facilitated the Congress's return to power in Maharashtra in 2004 despite the undivided NCP having more MLAs than the Congress.