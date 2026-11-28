MUMBAI: A major war of words has erupted between the Congress and the NCP SP over the proposed Delimitation Bill, exposing growing differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc.
Maharashtra Congress has accused Sharad Pawar's party of betraying its political allies and compromising its progressive ideology by extending support to the BJP-led Centre's legislation.
The NCP-SP also has hit back, saying it has not yet taken a formal decision and that its alliance partners should refrain from launching premature criticism.
The confrontation intensified between two old allies after senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a personal attack on Sharad Pawar, accusing the veteran politician of repeatedly abandoning political allies for the sake of power.
Vijay Wadettiwar said it was surprising that a leader who had advocated progressive politics throughout his career was now apparently aligning with forces opposed to that ideology.
"Sharad Pawar is 85 years old and has spent his entire political life advocating progressive ideology. We never expected a leader with such a political background to align with forces that oppose progressive politics. Pawar's history is one of stabbing others in the back, and the country knows it. This party does not know how to survive without power," Wadettiwar alleged.
He also referred to Pawar's 1978 political breakaway from Congress, when he brought down the Vasantdada Patil government and subsequently became Chief Minister with the support of the BJP's erstwhile Janata Party.
Wadettiwar alleged that Pawar was repeating the same political pattern after 48 years by taking a position different from his opposition partners on the delimitation issue.
The Maharashtra Congress has also reminded the NCP-SP of the support it extended to Pawar during the Rajya Sabha elections in March 2026. Congress leaders said the party had given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to facilitate Pawar's re-election at the age of 85, following a request from his daughter and party working president Supriya Sule.
The NCP-SP strongly rejected the Congress's criticism, reminding its leaders that Pawar had facilitated the Congress's return to power in Maharashtra in 2004 despite the undivided NCP having more MLAs than the Congress.
A party spokesperson said Pawar had shown political accommodation by allowing the Congress to occupy the Chief Minister's post and lead the coalition government. The party questioned the Congress's right to make personal attacks against a leader whose political decisions had helped the Congress secure power in the state.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also targeted the NCP-SP, warning that support for the delimitation legislation could have serious consequences for its relationship with the MVA and the INDIA bloc.
Raut alleged that supporting the BJP-led government's proposal would amount to compromising Maharashtra's interests and the ideological legacy associated with Pawar.
“If you take a unilateral position against your alliance partners, you may not have a place in the MVA or the INDIA bloc,” Raut said.
He also alleged that MPs were being offered Rs 150 crore to support the Bill. The allegation was made by Raut and was not independently established.
The controversy, however, has taken another turn after NCP-SP Lok Sabha MP Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil said the party had not taken any official decision on the proposed legislation. He questioned how Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders could accuse the party of betrayal when its eight Lok Sabha MPs had not even held a joint meeting to discuss the draft.
NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe said that the party has issued the whip to attend the special session of the parliament, but it is yet to take a decision on the delimitation bill. He said they will meet the party leadership and convey the ground report and public sentiment over this bill, and then a decision will be taken.
"Our official position has not been decided yet. Our eight MPs have not met together, and criticism has already started before any decision has been taken. We will place the public sentiment and the ground situation before our leaders, and a decision will be taken thereafter," Mohite Patil said.
He also objected to Wadettiwar's criticism and said alliance partners should consult one another before making public statements. He indicated that he would raise the issue with the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.