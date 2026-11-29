MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai, is improving and all his parameters and reports are normal, a close aide said on Sunday.

The 85-year-old leader was hospitalised earlier this week for weakness due to dehydration and had visited the head and neck cancer institute in Mazgaon for a follow-up on Friday.

The aide told PTI that his health was improving and all vital parameters and test reports were normal.

Meanwhile, a delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is scheduled to land in Mumbai later in the evening to meet Pawar at the hospital to drum up support against the delimitation bill ahead of the special sitting of Parliament on Monday.

The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country.

The NCP (SP) is likely to support the legislation.