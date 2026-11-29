The INDIA bloc floor leaders, meanwhile, met at Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss a common response to the proposed legislation. Following the meeting, Kharge announced that the Opposition alliance would oppose the Bills, describing them as a threat to democracy. The bloc has demanded that the 33 per cent women's reservation be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha rather than linking it to an expansion of seats.

The DMK's decision to support the legislation came after a meeting of its MPs chaired by Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, on Saturday.

Senior DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja said the party's two principal demands concerning Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation had been incorporated into the revised Bills.

Stalin described the decision as a victory for the party's sustained three-year campaign, saying the DMK had never opposed delimitation but had consistently opposed any exercise that would deprive states of their rightful representation.

The party's two demands were that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, should be retained for another 25 years.

Under the revised proposal, Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats are expected to increase from 39 to 51, while its share of the total seats would marginally rise from 7.18 per cent to 7.21 per cent. Stalin said the arrangement would protect the state's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years.