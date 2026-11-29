CHENNAI: Addressing reporters after the MPs meeting, DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja clarified that their party’s stand on delimitation has been consistent and never changed.
“We have been demanding that our share of representation in parliament shouldn’t be reduced. Since our demands are met, we are supporting it,” he said.
Rubbishing allegations that the DMK had changed its position after differences emerged within the INDIA bloc, Raja said the Congress and other Opposition parties had also sought a “fair delimitation” and that the DMK had consistently advocated the same principle, while announcing the party’s decision to support the revised Delimitation Bill.
Raja said the party had taken the decision after detailed deliberations on what was in the interests of the country and TN. “The DMK has maintained full consistency, whether in power or out of power. To portray our decision as a new position taken because we are no longer in the (INDI) alliance is an extremely distasteful act. There is no division or difference in our stand,” he said.
Later in the evening, former Finance Minister and MLA Thangam Thennarasu defended the party’s decision stating that they cannot decide for the Congress as it has stakes in other states unlike DMK, a regional party.
While defending DMK’s stand and explaining its arguments, he clarified that DMK would never form an alliance with the BJP.
“We are for TN and for our State rights. Neither the Congress nor the ruling party here (TVK) are least bothered about it,” Thangam Thennarasu said.
Earlier, MK Stalin on Saturday asked the party’s MPs to extend support to the bill in the special session of the Parliament on Monday. He urged them to firmly articulate the party’s position, asserting that they had secured Tamil Nadu’s representation for the next 25 years.
Addressing the DMK MPs at the party headquarters “Anna Arivalayam”, Stalin said the party had provided a clear answer to the question that had been doing the rounds nationally over the past few months: What stand would the DMK take when the Delimitation Bill is brought back?
“We gave a clear answer yesterday (on Friday). The two key demands we had put forward are now included in the draft Bill. This is a victory for our three-year-long continuous struggle,” he said.
One of the key demands of the DMK was that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of 7.18% of the Lok Sabha seats (39 out of 543) should not be reduced.