CHENNAI: Addressing reporters after the MPs meeting, DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja clarified that their party’s stand on delimitation has been consistent and never changed.

“We have been demanding that our share of representation in parliament shouldn’t be reduced. Since our demands are met, we are supporting it,” he said.

Rubbishing allegations that the DMK had changed its position after differences emerged within the INDIA bloc, Raja said the Congress and other Opposition parties had also sought a “fair delimitation” and that the DMK had consistently advocated the same principle, while announcing the party’s decision to support the revised Delimitation Bill.