CHENNAI: With the Centre incorporating the DMK’s two key demands in the proposed delimitation Bill, party president MK Stalin on Saturday asked the party’s MPs to firmly articulate the party’s position during the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that the party had secured Tamil Nadu’s representation for the next 25 years.
Addressing the DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had provided a clear answer to the question that had been doing the rounds nationally over the past few months, what stand the DMK would take when the delimitation Bill was brought back.
“We have given a clear answer yesterday. The two key demands we had put forward are now included in the draft Bill. This is a victory for our three-year-long continuous struggle,” he said.
The two key demands of the DMK were that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of 7.18% of the Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the inter-state proportion of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census should be retained even if the total number of seats is increased.
Stalin said the party had anticipated the threat of delimitation affecting southern States and had been the first to raise the alarm.
Recalling the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 14, 2024, he said the DMK had proposed a practical solution to ensure that States which had successfully implemented population-control measures were not penalised.
He also recalled the defeat of the earlier delimitation Bill brought by the Centre in April, alleging that it had been introduced unilaterally without adequate consultation or time for MPs to examine its provisions.
“Had we not raised our voice, the number of seats would have been increased only for northern States on the basis of population, reducing our percentage of representation. We have prevented that,” he said.
Claiming that the proposed legislation had come in line with the party’s expectations, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s representation would increase without any change in its percentage share.
He pointed out that Tamil Nadu had 42 Lok Sabha seats earlier, which were reduced to 39 following the 1976 delimitation exercise.
“We have ensured that our percentage remains unchanged while the number of seats allotted to us increases. We have succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu’s representation for the next 25 years,” he said.
However, the resolution adopted at Saturday’s meeting reiterated that the DMK would not accept any reduction in Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share and called upon its MPs to press for the continuation of the 1971 Census-based inter-state representation ratio for another 25 years during the special session.
The resolution also sought to defend the party’s position of supporting ‘Fair Delimitation’, while rejecting attempts to portray it as being opposed to delimitation altogether.
It recalled the all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government in March 2025 and the Joint Action Committee meeting held in Chennai later that month, which brought together representatives of States likely to be affected by the exercise.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, the resolution accused it of changing its position from ‘Fair Delimitation’ to ‘No Delimitation’ and attempting to project the DMK as having adopted a contradictory stand.
Stalin, meanwhile, urged the MPs to explain the party’s position clearly to the public and articulate it without hesitation in Parliament.
“Do not hesitate to state the party’s position openly. As Kalaignar used to say, one must know when to take up the sword and when to take up the shield. Act accordingly,” he told the MPs.
After the DMK MPs meeting, party's deputy general secretary and MP A Raja clarified that their party's stand on delimitation has been consistent and it never changed.
"We have been demanding that our share of representation in parliament shouldn't be reduced. Since our demands are met, we are supporting it," A Raja told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.
He also said that the party do have reservations and apprehensions on the functioning of the delimitation commission in regard to redrawing if constituencies. "However, we might ask for a change in the bill on those lines, if necessary," A Raja said.
Asked if they have taken a stand just because they are not part of Congress led INDIA alliance, A Raja said that their stand on delimitation has been consistent and the decision was taken on the same lines.
"In fact, all the parties including Congress had then accepted our stand," A Raja said.