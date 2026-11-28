CHENNAI: With the Centre incorporating the DMK’s two key demands in the proposed delimitation Bill, party president MK Stalin on Saturday asked the party’s MPs to firmly articulate the party’s position during the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that the party had secured Tamil Nadu’s representation for the next 25 years.

Addressing the DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had provided a clear answer to the question that had been doing the rounds nationally over the past few months, what stand the DMK would take when the delimitation Bill was brought back.

“We have given a clear answer yesterday. The two key demands we had put forward are now included in the draft Bill. This is a victory for our three-year-long continuous struggle,” he said.

The two key demands of the DMK were that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of 7.18% of the Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the inter-state proportion of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census should be retained even if the total number of seats is increased.

Stalin said the party had anticipated the threat of delimitation affecting southern States and had been the first to raise the alarm.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 14, 2024, he said the DMK had proposed a practical solution to ensure that States which had successfully implemented population-control measures were not penalised.