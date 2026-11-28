Leaders of INDIA bloc parties on Saturday decided to jointly oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bill linking delimitation with women's reservation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the exercise would undermine the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and help the BJP-RSS retain power.
Addressing reporters after a two-hour meeting of opposition floor leaders, Kharge claimed that the proposed delimitation would deny SCs and STs an increased share of Lok Sabha seats in line with their population.
He said their population had risen and the increase would be reflected in the next Census, but alleged that the government was not allowing this to be taken into account.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400-paar' slogan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kharge alleged that the government was now seeking to achieve '800-paar' through the Bill and secure power permanently.
"Once the power goes into their hands, they will do anything to use this bill as a weapon to remain in power permanently. We will oppose this bill," he said.
Kharge also alleged that the proposed changes would weaken democratic institutions and give the BJP and the RSS permanent control of the government. He claimed that the country could end up resembling China, where the ruling establishment secures overwhelming majorities.
"They want to end democracy and give the government in the hands of the BJP/RSS forever. Manusmriti will be implemented, this is certain," he said.
Kharge said the opposition had earlier united to prevent the government from getting a similar Bill passed. He alleged that the proposed delimitation exercise could be misused to redraw constituencies and alter the reservation status of seats to benefit the BJP.
He also questioned the proposed role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the delimitation exercise, referring to opposition allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"There will be more 'golmaal' under him, as he is already under question...He can do anything - Make a general seat as SC/ST or reserve a seat from another area as general only to suit the BJP," Kharge said.
At the meeting, opposition leaders discussed a common position on the Bill and called for three changes: retaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, implementing women's reservation within the current strength of the House, and maintaining the existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states for the next 25 years.
The meeting was held at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge. Among those who attended were former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD leaders Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer and RSP's NK Premachandran.
NCP (SP), an INDIA bloc constituent, was not represented at the meeting. Sule had informed the organisers that she would be unable to attend due to her father's ill health.
Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal were also present.
The DMK, AAP and BJD, which are not part of the INDIA bloc but had been invited, did not attend.
Ahead of the meeting, Sibal questioned whether a Lok Sabha with around 850 members would be able to function effectively if the Bill was passed.
The special sitting of Parliament will begin on November 30, with the Lok Sabha meeting from that day and the Rajya Sabha from December 2. The sittings are scheduled to conclude on December 3.
The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation of every state and Union territory in Parliament and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. The revised allocations and boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.
The Bill seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to increase the ceiling on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.
Its Statement of Objects and Reasons says the proposed delimitation exercise is intended to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to the SC and ST communities, in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies.
The earlier constitutional amendment Bill, introduced in April, fell 54 votes short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. The government did not proceed with the accompanying Bills.
The opposition's parliamentary arithmetic has since changed. Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs broke away in June and announced their merger with the NDA-supporting Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Disqualification proceedings against them are pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The NCP (SP), which has eight MPs and opposed the April Bill, said on Friday that it would support the fresh proposal if it provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats. The DMK, which has 22 MPs, has also backed the Bill.
The BJP is counting on the support of the Trinamool rebels and some other parties that opposed the earlier Bill to secure the required two-thirds majority.
The Lok Sabha currently has 540 sitting members and three vacancies. If Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension remains in force, 539 members, including the Speaker, can attend the proceedings.
If all 538 members other than the Speaker vote, the Bill would require 359 votes to secure a two-thirds majority. The threshold would be lower if some members are absent.
(With inputs from PTI)