Leaders of INDIA bloc parties on Saturday decided to jointly oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bill linking delimitation with women's reservation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the exercise would undermine the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and help the BJP-RSS retain power.

Addressing reporters after a two-hour meeting of opposition floor leaders, Kharge claimed that the proposed delimitation would deny SCs and STs an increased share of Lok Sabha seats in line with their population.

He said their population had risen and the increase would be reflected in the next Census, but alleged that the government was not allowing this to be taken into account.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400-paar' slogan during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kharge alleged that the government was now seeking to achieve '800-paar' through the Bill and secure power permanently.

"Once the power goes into their hands, they will do anything to use this bill as a weapon to remain in power permanently. We will oppose this bill," he said.

Kharge also alleged that the proposed changes would weaken democratic institutions and give the BJP and the RSS permanent control of the government. He claimed that the country could end up resembling China, where the ruling establishment secures overwhelming majorities.

"They want to end democracy and give the government in the hands of the BJP/RSS forever. Manusmriti will be implemented, this is certain," he said.