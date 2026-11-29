NEW DELHI: In an expected jolt to the INDIA bloc, Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP, a key constituent of the Opposition alliance, gave clear indications that it has decided to vote in favour of the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bills to be tabled in Parliament during the extended Monsoon session starting November 30.
Another former key member of the INDIA bloc, the DMK, too came out openly in support of the bill. Former chief minister M K Stalin announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the “DMK supports the bill incorporating the demands of #FairDelimitation. The two demands for which we opposed the delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu.” Later in the day, DMK MP Kanimozhi along with senior party MPs met Union home minister Amit Shah and confirmed her party’s support for the bill.
The support of these two non-NDA parties has helped the government garner the numbers required to get the bill passed in Parliament.
With the DMK’s backing, a majority of MPs from southern India now support the delimitation bill. Besides the DMK, BRS, YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena and JD(S) are already in support of the bill. These parties together account for nearly 60% of all MPs from southern states, with 75 of the 129 MPs from the five states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh backing the government’s proposal to increase the strength of Parliament proportionally by 50%.
Staring at defeat in Parliament, the Congress tried to reach out to Sharad Pawar to persuade him not to support the bill. The 85-year-old veteran leader, however, remained incommunicado at Breach Candy hospital. His daughter and MP Supriya Sule said her party will take the call after studying the delimitation bill.
Her party colleague Jitendra Awhad, however, was more forthright. Stepping out of the hospital after meeting Sharad Pawar, Awhad said: “Supriya Sule, along with the eight party MPs, has decided to support the delimitation bill. That is the final decision.” The party has already issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in Delhi during the Parliament session.