NEW DELHI: In an expected jolt to the INDIA bloc, Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP, a key constituent of the Opposition alliance, gave clear indications that it has decided to vote in favour of the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bills to be tabled in Parliament during the extended Monsoon session starting November 30.

Another former key member of the INDIA bloc, the DMK, too came out openly in support of the bill. Former chief minister M K Stalin announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the “DMK supports the bill incorporating the demands of #FairDelimitation. The two demands for which we opposed the delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu.” Later in the day, DMK MP Kanimozhi along with senior party MPs met Union home minister Amit Shah and confirmed her party’s support for the bill.

The support of these two non-NDA parties has helped the government garner the numbers required to get the bill passed in Parliament.