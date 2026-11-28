The seating arrangements for 97 MPs have been rejigged in the Lok Sabha, including those of 22 DMK and eight NCP (SP) members, with the remaining changes involving consequential adjustments.
The decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla comes ahead of a debate on proposed constitutional amendments linking the implementation of women's reservation to delimitation, scheduled to begin Monday.
The DMK on Saturday announced its support for the Centre' proposed bill, saying its demands had been incorporated into the revised legislation.
The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, however, is yet to announce its formal position. However, NCP (SP) spokesperson Jitendra Awhad has said the party would back the proposal if a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats is guaranteed.
Notably, the change in seating follows the DMK's decision to end its alliance with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, which formed the Tamil Nadu government in May. DMK MPs had earlier approached the Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements after the two parties parted ways.
Meanwhile, delegations from the DMK and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), both of which have backed the proposed amendments, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, days ahead of the parliamentary debate.
The DMK delegation comprised TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and P Wilson, while the YSRCP was represented by its Rajya Sabha MP YV Subbareddy. The DMK has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. The YSRCP has four MPs in each House.
The DMK had opposed an earlier Bill linking women's reservation to delimitation, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, while the YSRCP had supported it. Both parties have since backed the NDA government's move to reintroduce the proposed legislation providing for 33 per cent reservation for women and the redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies through delimitation.
Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other party MPs to convey the decision. She said the party had decided to support the Bill following a meeting convened by DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
"This morning, our leader MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand," she said.
"We have decided to support the Delimitation Bill because whatever the DMK had wanted in that bill, like last time when we spoke in Parliament, or even before that when the DMK government had passed a resolution in 2024, whatever we had asked for, today they have made it part of the bill. Whatever the DMK had insisted on is in the bill today. We had also insisted that there will be a freeze for the next 25 years. So all that is in the bill... Whatever we wanted, we've got," she said.
Kanimozhi said the DMK had sought an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 population figures, with the arrangement frozen for 25 years.
"When the government said that they will be increasing the number of seats, we wanted it to be done on the 1971 basis, and they have agreed to that, and a freeze on that for 25 years has also been accepted. So today, Tamil Nadu's number of MPs will be going up from 39 to 59... After this bill is passed, the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented," she said.
Earlier on Saturday, Stalin said the party had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years by supporting the proposed Delimitation Bill, which is likely to be introduced during the upcoming Parliament session.
Addressing a meeting of DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had approached the issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions. He said the DMK was the first party to raise concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states.
"For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question," he said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)