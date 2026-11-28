The seating arrangements for 97 MPs have been rejigged in the Lok Sabha, including those of 22 DMK and eight NCP (SP) members, with the remaining changes involving consequential adjustments.

The decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla comes ahead of a debate on proposed constitutional amendments linking the implementation of women's reservation to delimitation, scheduled to begin Monday.

The DMK on Saturday announced its support for the Centre' proposed bill, saying its demands had been incorporated into the revised legislation.

The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, however, is yet to announce its formal position. However, NCP (SP) spokesperson Jitendra Awhad has said the party would back the proposal if a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats is guaranteed.

Notably, the change in seating follows the DMK's decision to end its alliance with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, which formed the Tamil Nadu government in May. DMK MPs had earlier approached the Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements after the two parties parted ways.

Meanwhile, delegations from the DMK and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), both of which have backed the proposed amendments, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, days ahead of the parliamentary debate.

The DMK delegation comprised TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and P Wilson, while the YSRCP was represented by its Rajya Sabha MP YV Subbareddy. The DMK has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha. The YSRCP has four MPs in each House.

The DMK had opposed an earlier Bill linking women's reservation to delimitation, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, while the YSRCP had supported it. Both parties have since backed the NDA government's move to reintroduce the proposed legislation providing for 33 per cent reservation for women and the redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies through delimitation.