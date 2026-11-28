"Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up" -- this was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message on Saturday to the party's allies, the BJP-led NDA's partners and other parties supporting the Constitution amendment bill the government plans to introduce during a special sitting of Parliament next week.

"It is going to become very clear that who is protecting democracy and who is not," Gandhi said at a press conference.

His remarks come amid support from parties outside the INDIA bloc, including the DMK, for the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill. INDIA bloc constituent NCP(SP) is also likely to support the legislation.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also made it clear that the position of Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) within the INDIA bloc would not change even if it backed the bill.

Asked about his message to alliance partners, Gandhi said: "This is a fight for the heart of democracy, it is nothing less than that. It is going to become very clear, who is on this side, who is protecting democracy, and who is not."

"We want all our partners and everyone else, even people like (TDP's) Chandrababu Naiduji and (YSRCP's) Jagan Reddyji, even people who are on their side, to think about India, to protect democracy and to fight these criminals," he said.

"Eventually, we will win. Look, frankly, whether they (the ruling BJP) do 'vote chori', whether they do delimitation, mark my words, one day they will lose. The more they delay their defeat, the bigger problem they will face because the anger is rising," Gandhi claimed.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the public anger against him because he was surrounded by sycophantic bureaucrats.

"People stop me on the road and tell me, I cannot say the things they say.... But Modiji is unable to understand that there is a tremendous undercurrent. He can rig polls, increase (the number of) seats to 850 (in the Lok Sabha), it will not stop," Gandhi said.

Asked whether the Sharad Pawar-led party's position in the INDIA bloc would change if it supported the Centre's Constitution amendment bill, Gandhi said it would not.