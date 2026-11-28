"Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up" -- this was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's message on Saturday to the party's allies, the BJP-led NDA's partners and other parties supporting the Constitution amendment bill the government plans to introduce during a special sitting of Parliament next week.
"It is going to become very clear that who is protecting democracy and who is not," Gandhi said at a press conference.
His remarks come amid support from parties outside the INDIA bloc, including the DMK, for the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill. INDIA bloc constituent NCP(SP) is also likely to support the legislation.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also made it clear that the position of Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) within the INDIA bloc would not change even if it backed the bill.
Asked about his message to alliance partners, Gandhi said: "This is a fight for the heart of democracy, it is nothing less than that. It is going to become very clear, who is on this side, who is protecting democracy, and who is not."
"We want all our partners and everyone else, even people like (TDP's) Chandrababu Naiduji and (YSRCP's) Jagan Reddyji, even people who are on their side, to think about India, to protect democracy and to fight these criminals," he said.
"Eventually, we will win. Look, frankly, whether they (the ruling BJP) do 'vote chori', whether they do delimitation, mark my words, one day they will lose. The more they delay their defeat, the bigger problem they will face because the anger is rising," Gandhi claimed.
He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the public anger against him because he was surrounded by sycophantic bureaucrats.
"People stop me on the road and tell me, I cannot say the things they say.... But Modiji is unable to understand that there is a tremendous undercurrent. He can rig polls, increase (the number of) seats to 850 (in the Lok Sabha), it will not stop," Gandhi said.
Asked whether the Sharad Pawar-led party's position in the INDIA bloc would change if it supported the Centre's Constitution amendment bill, Gandhi said it would not.
Responding to another question, he said: "Our alliance members are aligned with us. There are some people who are not aligned with us, this is for them to understand that the issue is about 850, the issue is not about state share, the issue is not about freezing, the issue is about giving a blank cheque to (industrialist Gautam) Adani, Modi, (Home Minister Amit) Shah and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar, a blank cheque to redraw any constituency."
He said his message to everyone who believed in India's democracy, whether they were on the Congress's side or elsewhere, including among NDA partners, was that Indian democracy was being destroyed.
"I am not just saying this to INDIA partners, I am saying it to Jaganji, Naiduji, I am saying it to their (BJP's) partners that India's democracy is being murdered, please wake up," he said.
Earlier, Gandhi had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pushing India towards "dictatorship", saying the proposal to increase the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats in the Centre's Constitution amendment bill amounted to the "murder of Indian democracy".
His remarks came after the INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament.
The bloc said the proposed legislation would hurt the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described it as an attempt by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to retain power permanently and undermine democracy.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the delimitation bill was aimed at denying SCs and STs an increased share of Lok Sabha seats in line with their latest population figures.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It seeks to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the allocation of seats for each state and Union territory in the Lok Sabha, as well as the strength of their legislative assemblies, by 50%. It also proposes to freeze the revised seat allocations and boundaries until 2051.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened, with the Lok Sabha reconvening on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to increase the maximum strength of a state legislative assembly from 500 to 650.
(With inputs from PTI)