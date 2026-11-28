NEW DELHI: Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy on Saturday criticised the government's motives behind the delimitation bill and claimed it is a long-term plan for "forever fascism" that will break the back of democracy.
Roy was speaking at the National Conclave of Writers, Artists and Cultural Practitioners at Jawahar Bhawan.
"Delimitation will break the back of democracy. Do not let them fool you into believing that it is just about increasing the number of constituencies and the number of MPs. Do not believe that the women's bill has anything to do with women's rights. This has to do with redrawing the map of constituencies to consolidate the divisions of caste, religion and community," she claimed.
The government has convened a four-day special sitting of Parliament from November 30, during which it will bring three bills for the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, while explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in seats for each state.
Roy said what has been happening in the country is "democratic fascism, in which fascists are trying to murder the meaning of democracy".
"If you have any doubts about their intention, please study the redrawn constituencies in Assam and Kashmir. This is about consolidating fascism. The Nazis, Germany's fascists, call themselves national socialists. With this, they murdered the meaning of socialism," she said.
She criticised artists and writers who "continue to bow and indignify themselves" by participating in government-sponsored festivals. She argued that "we live in one of the most unequal societies in the world" where the rule of law is implemented "according to your caste, class, religion and ethnicity".
Roy also claimed that the government buys surveillance software from Israel, which "continues to commit genocide in Gaza on a daily basis", and uses it on young protesters.
"Our government is importing it to use illegally on us. It used facial recognition technology during the Cockroach Janta Party protests. It normalised the fact that it just identified some thousands of repeat offenders. It didn't tell us how they defined repeat offenders.
"So, the kind of repression that is being planned is incredible. The delimitation bill is a way of streamlining and consolidating all of this. It's a long-term plan for forever fascism," she said.
Roy said delimitation is the government's plan "to ambush the people of India", similar to the way it did with demonetisation in 2016, the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, and by calling for a nationwide lockdown with a four-hour notice in 2020.
"Because the government believes that it has managed to bully and buy itself enough MPs to pass the delimitation bill and the women's reservation bill. Now if this bill passes in Parliament, delimitation will do to democracy what demonetisation did to the economy.
"Demonetisation broke the back of India's poor and made them dependent on government charity. Demonetisation and electoral bonds made the BJP the richest political party in the world. It used its money and influence to capture every institution that is meant to oversee checks and balances in a functional democracy," she said.
The conclave saw the participation of noted poets, writers, filmmakers and cultural practitioners, including Ashok Vajpeyi, Mridula Garg, M K Raina, Mallika Sarabhai, Hussain Haidry, Kazi Neel, Neha Singh Rathore, Gauhar Raza, Joy Sengupta, N S Madhavan, Ganesh Devy, and Khalid Javed.
The group gathered to "defend our Constitution, democracy and creative freedom".