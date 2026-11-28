NEW DELHI: Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy on Saturday criticised the government's motives behind the delimitation bill and claimed it is a long-term plan for "forever fascism" that will break the back of democracy.

Roy was speaking at the National Conclave of Writers, Artists and Cultural Practitioners at Jawahar Bhawan.

"Delimitation will break the back of democracy. Do not let them fool you into believing that it is just about increasing the number of constituencies and the number of MPs. Do not believe that the women's bill has anything to do with women's rights. This has to do with redrawing the map of constituencies to consolidate the divisions of caste, religion and community," she claimed.

The government has convened a four-day special sitting of Parliament from November 30, during which it will bring three bills for the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, while explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in seats for each state.

Roy said what has been happening in the country is "democratic fascism, in which fascists are trying to murder the meaning of democracy".

"If you have any doubts about their intention, please study the redrawn constituencies in Assam and Kashmir. This is about consolidating fascism. The Nazis, Germany's fascists, call themselves national socialists. With this, they murdered the meaning of socialism," she said.

She criticised artists and writers who "continue to bow and indignify themselves" by participating in government-sponsored festivals. She argued that "we live in one of the most unequal societies in the world" where the rule of law is implemented "according to your caste, class, religion and ethnicity".