Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of pushing India towards a "dictatorship", alleging that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was an attempt to redraw the country's electoral map to benefit the ruling party and undermine opposition representation.
Calling the proposed expansion the "murder of Indian democracy", the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the government wanted to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to reshape constituencies.
"Why 850 seats? Answer lies in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If they have 850 seats to play with, they can redraw the map to suit themselves, weaken the representation of communities opposed to them and allow them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi told reporters.
He alleged that the proposed exercise would give the BJP a massive electoral advantage even before a single vote was cast.
"Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map," he said.
Gandhi accused the BJP of seeking to change the country's foundations through the proposed Bills. He alleged that the Election Commission had been "captured" and that the government was now attempting to take control of the Delimitation Commission.
He also alleged that Kumar would be part of the delimitation process alongside a former Supreme Court judge selected by Modi and Shah, while the third member of the commission would be chosen by the Chief Election Commissioner.
Referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, Modi, Shah and Kumar, Gandhi alleged that the plan was to ensure that "criminal thieves Adani, Modi, Shah and their lackey Gyanesh Kumar, continue to steal from this country".
The Congress leader said the proposed delimitation would also undermine social justice by failing to account for the increase in the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He alleged that the BJP had put the caste census aside because the findings of the 2027 Census could reveal facts uncomfortable for the ruling party.
"For 40 years, forget about social justice, as the rights of SC/STs would be undermined and minorities disempowered," he said, claiming that the SC/ST population would increase but their representation in Parliament would not rise proportionately.
Gandhi demanded that the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats be retained and that the 2027 Census and caste census be used for delimitation. He also called for a bipartisan Delimitation Commission, no change in the states' share of Lok Sabha seats, and implementation of women's reservation within the existing 543 seats, with a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes.
"Issue is not about state share, it is about giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundation of Indian democracy, to destroy democracy and steal from the people of India," he said.
"The BJP is pushing Indian towards dictatorship," Gandhi alleged, adding that "we will not allow it".
He also alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was illegal and described Modi as a "fake, illegal prime minister".
"The idea that they (BJP) can rig elections, that time has gone. India knows they are rigging elections," he said, claiming that 80 per cent of Indians and 100 per cent of Gen Z knew that the BJP was stealing elections.
"Now they have come up a new escape route," he said, adding, "We have trapped Modi, Shah Gyanesh Kumar, and the three musketeers have come out with a new idea. The idea is to open a new space."
Gandhi's remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders decided to jointly oppose the Constitution amendment Bill in Parliament, arguing that the proposed delimitation would hurt the interests of SCs and STs. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that the Bill was intended to deny these communities an increased share of Lok Sabha seats in line with their population.
The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill proposes to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing each state's and Union territory's Lok Sabha seat allocation and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. It also proposes to freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
The Bill seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to increase the ceiling on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to December 3, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet from November 30 and the Rajya Sabha from December 2.
(With inputs from PTI)