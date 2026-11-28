Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of pushing India towards a "dictatorship", alleging that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was an attempt to redraw the country's electoral map to benefit the ruling party and undermine opposition representation.

Calling the proposed expansion the "murder of Indian democracy", the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the government wanted to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to reshape constituencies.

"Why 850 seats? Answer lies in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If they have 850 seats to play with, they can redraw the map to suit themselves, weaken the representation of communities opposed to them and allow them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi told reporters.

He alleged that the proposed exercise would give the BJP a massive electoral advantage even before a single vote was cast.

"Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map," he said.