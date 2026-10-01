IIT-Bombay student suicide not isolated incident, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said the death by suicide of an IIT Bombay student last month should not be seen in isolation and stressed that something needs to be done when it comes to the feeling that marginalised people belong there.

Replying to a question on the September 18 suicide of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode, whose parents are on hunger strike demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare, Dipke said it is shameful that someone has lost their kid and they have to struggle for justice.

"We should not see this (the suicide) as an isolated incident. Many students have committed suicide at the IITs. Now these are the top institutions of India. If you look at the enrolment rate, the dropout rate, the staff, is there enough representation (of the marginalised communities)? There is not. There is need to do something when it comes to the feeling that these people belong there," Dipke said.

How can one justify the death of a kid because he cheated, the CJP founder further asked.

Did former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commit suicide after the paper leak, and do ministers arrested in corruption cases commit suicide, he asked.

Dipke further said only those who have friends among the tribal community will be able to know what they have to face when they enrol in big institutes.

"Just because you shut your eyes does not mean crime has not happened," Dipke asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)