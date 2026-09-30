IIT-B student suicide: Sahil Wakode's parents refuse to relent as hunger strike enters third day

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, continued their demand for the arrest of institute professor Suryanarayana Doolla and director Shireesh Kedare as their hunger strike seeking "justice" entered its third day on Wednesday.

Some workers of the Mumbai Youth Congress and All India Students' Federation also joined them at the protest site at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

They held Sahil's photograph in their hands, demanding justice for him.

While Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode refused to speak to the media, the family's lawyer said they have not received any response from the government so far over their demands.

Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla, booked for abetment to suicide, and IIT Bombay Director Kedare.