Day 2 of hunger strike: No govt representative approached us, says lawyer of Sahil Wakode’s parents

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode continued their hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Tuesday, demanding action against those they hold responsible for their son’s death, with their lawyer claiming that no government representative had approached them.
Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, who hail from Yavatmal, have been sitting on a makeshift stage at Azad Maidan holding his photograph and demanding justice. A few others have joined their protest.
Their lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, said no one from the government had contacted the family so far.
Sahil, 22, a second-year IIT Bombay student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
His parents have alleged that he faced caste discrimination at the institute and have demanded the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been booked for alleged abetment to suicide, and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.
“Until Doolla and Kedare are arrested, the hunger strike will continue,” Ravindra Wakode had told reporters on Monday.
The IIT Bombay board has constituted a 10-member committee to probe the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. Doolla, who has been named in the police FIR in connection with allegations of caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial inquiry.
The Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events on September 18. Police have also questioned students, faculty members and administrative staff as part of the investigation.
Police had earlier said Sahil regretted the alleged copying during a telephonic conversation with a female friend after he was caught in the examination.
Students protesting on the IIT Bombay campus have also sought changes to the inquiry process and raised concerns over student welfare and grievance redressal mechanisms.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad had earlier met the Wakodes at Azad Maidan and extended support to the family.
(With inputs from PTI)