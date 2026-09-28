IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s father begins protest at Azad Maidan, seeks justice

The father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide 10 days ago, began a sit-in protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday, demanding action against those responsible for his son’s death.

Ravindra Wakode said he would continue the protest until Sahil gets justice and those responsible are punished.

Sahil’s family has alleged that the 22-year-old faced caste discrimination at IIT Bombay and accused faculty members of harassing him.

Sahil, a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the alleged abetment to suicide case. Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, a faculty member named in the FIR in connection with allegations of caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe.

The IIT Bombay board had earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death. However, students have demanded that the panel be reconstituted, alleging that some of its members had expressed support for Doolla.

On Friday night, IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march seeking a transparent probe. A section of students continued their peaceful sit-in on the campus on Sunday at a protest site named “Justice Corner”, where discussions on the case have been held since Saturday.

Sahil’s family had also staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday. Ravindra Wakode had subsequently announced that he and his wife, Sonali, would begin a sit-in at the venue from Monday.

Student unions from other premier institutes have also extended support to the Wakode family and demanded a transparent investigation and action against those found responsible for Sahil’s death.

(With inputs from PTI)