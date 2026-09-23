IIT Bombay professor accused of alleged caste bias sent on leave to facilitate impartial probe into student's death

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, accused in the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said on Wednesday.

Doolla was removed as the institute's dean of Administrative Affairs on Monday following protests over Wakode's death. He was subsequently sent on leave, with no classes currently underway, the sources said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the death of Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

A case has been registered against Doolla on charges of abetment of suicide and caste discrimination.

Wakode's mother on Tuesday alleged that her son had told the family he was tortured, abused and humiliated on the basis of his caste.

His parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare and Doolla.

(With inputs from PTI)