IIT Bombay suicide sparks calls for stronger student welfare, mental health support

In the aftermath of the suicide of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, students on the campus are calling for changes to the institute’s student welfare system, greater mental health support and a stronger role for students in decisions affecting them.

At the same time, students remain divided over the role of Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, with some questioning the action taken against him and others alleging that his tenure in student affairs created a climate of fear.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on the institute’s Powai campus on September 18 evening. The incident came hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, triggering protests on the campus.

Police have booked Doolla, who was removed as dean of Administrative Affairs on Monday, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged abetment of suicide, following a complaint by Wakode’s family. He continues to be a faculty member.

Several students said the episode had highlighted the need to strengthen the institute’s welfare and mental health mechanisms.

“Even if students differ on the issue, we all agree on one thing: changes need to be brought in student welfare, including the wellness cell, psychiatrist support, and similar areas. Students' voices should be heard when decisions are made,” a student said on Monday.

The student, however, said targeting Doolla was “completely wrong”, and rejected reports of caste discrimination at the institute.

“I think students disagree on the treatment of Prof Suryanarayana Doolla. The caste angle portrayed in the media is wrong and does not exist,” he said, adding that removing Doolla as dean was unwarranted as he was “doing his job”.

Another student also denied caste discrimination at IIT Bombay, saying reports of caste bias were incorrect.

Some students attributed Wakode’s distress to academic pressure.

“I feel stress must be the reason; otherwise there is no such other reason that could have led Wakode to take such a step. But stress is there because the courses are difficult. I feel that is a part of engineering, and that is how you learn,” a student said.

Others, however, raised questions about Doolla’s record as a student affairs administrator, alleging that students had faced suspensions and removal from hostels over what they considered minor issues. They said measures taken during his tenure had contributed to a sense of fear on campus.

The differing views have emerged alongside growing scrutiny of the institute’s handling of the events preceding Wakode’s death.