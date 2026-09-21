IIT Bombay considers 18 key demands in connection with student's suicide; family allege caste discrimination

The IIT Bombay agreed on Monday to discuss and act on an 18-point charter of demands raised by student protestors, following a late-night meeting. The institute has also suspended the invigilating professor.

Sahil Wakode, the second year student of engineering at IIT Bombay, died by suicide after falling from his 14th-floor apartment. This is the fourth suicide in the last seven months at the institute.

The 18 demands include suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was invigilating the examination (which has been fulfilled), an independent inquiry with student and external representation, greater administrative accountability, mental-health reforms, and assurances that no action will be taken against students participating in the protests.

Some demands also called for a task force on student suicides, better student representation in decision-making bodies, and improved counselling and psychiatric support on campus.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay recently clarified that Director Prof Shireesh Kedare, who was earlier seen in a viral video claiming to resign from his post in connection with the suicide, has not resigned and assured that a fair and impartial probe will be carried out in the case.

Earlier, the institute's faculty forum issued a statement backing Doolla, saying he was merely carrying out his duties under Senate-approved academic regulations. According to the forum, the professor reported an alleged case of academic malpractice in accordance with institute procedures and should not be blamed for performing his official responsibilities.