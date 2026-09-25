IIT Bombay suicide: Student's parents spend 8 hours at Crime Branch office; efforts on to access locked phone

The parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide on September 18, spent eight hours at the Bandra West office of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, an official said.

They arrived at 10 am and left around 6 pm, the official told PTI. While their statements were recorded during an earlier visit, Crime Branch officials did not say if additional information or statements were recorded during this 8-hour session.

The probe into the case has seen the Crime Branch record statements of 20 persons so far, with efforts also underway to access the deceased student's locked mobile phone.

Wakode's parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute. They had staged a hunger strike at Azad Maidain on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, meanwhile, visited Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and sought a thorough investigation into Wakode's death.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sahil Wakode (22), a student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, went straight to his hostel room after leaving the examination hall on September 18.