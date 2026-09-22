After student suicide, IIT Bombay moves to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans

IIT Bombay has begun replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans across its hostels and other utility areas on campus following the recent death by suicide of a second-year BTech student, sources familiar with the development said.

The move comes days after Sahil Wakode, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday evening.

Sources said the institute had discussed replacing ceiling fans after a student died by suicide in July, with the plan gaining renewed attention following Wakode’s death.

A batch of wall-mounted fans arriving on campus as part of what was described as “renovation work” has also gone viral on social media.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gavande criticised the move, saying replacing fans would not address the larger issue of student suicides and called for greater focus on suicide prevention and mental health support.

“Does IIT Bombay really think that replacing ceiling fans with wall fans will solve the suicide problem affecting IITs across the country?” Gavande said.

Gavande also claimed that more than 117 students had died by suicide at IITs over the last 20 years.

(With inputs from PTI)