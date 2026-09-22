IIT-B student suicide: Deceased made no complaint to SC/ST cell, claims faculty forum head

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum president Dr Rajkumar Pant has claimed that student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide last week, had not approached the institute's SC/ST cell with any complaint in the recent past.

His remarks came after Wakode's family alleged that he had faced systematic institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Pant also defended his colleague Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed as dean of Administrative Affairs, alleging that he was generally helpful to students and would not engage in harassment.

He also said, while referring to institute rules, that cheating was clearly prohibited and that ignoring misuse of facilities would be unfair to students who followed the rules.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists over Wakode's death.

Police have registered a case against Doolla under provisions relating to abetment of suicide and caste discrimination.

Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on September 18 evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

Wakode's father had said that his son is a victim of caste-based discrimination. He said that for the last three months, his professor and officers of the IIT Bombay harassed him by making casteist slurs against him, even though he was a bright student.

Meanwhile, the institute later backtracked on its earlier statements that the deceased had cheated in the examination using ChatGPT, which it had linked to his death, and apologised.

Notably, the Mumbai Police have booked Doolla under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Wakode's family.