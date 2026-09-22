IIT Bombay student suicide: Crime Branch tracks final movements through CCTV

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has begun analysing CCTV footage from the examination hall, campus grounds and hostel premises to trace the movements of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode before his death by suicide, an official said on Tuesday.

Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of 18 September. Officials said he had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on 19 September for further investigation following widespread protests by students on the campus.