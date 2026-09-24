Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide begin hunger strike

The parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student whose alleged suicide has triggered allegations of caste discrimination, began a hunger strike on Thursday seeking action against their son's 'tormentors'.

Meanwhile, the institute deferred its mid-semester exams amid the controversy and reissued an apology over an earlier statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken to Sahil’s parents and assured them all help in their fight to seek justice for their son, party sources said.

The institute postponed the mid-semester examinations scheduled for September 26-27 to October 10-11, an official said. It also reissued its apology over its earlier communication, which had indicated that Sahil died by suicide hours after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT in an exam.

Sahil's parents Ravindra and Sonali Wakode began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

“Those who tortured my son should be put behind bars. He had told us that he repeatedly faced caste discrimination at the institute,” Ravindra said.

The couple earlier met the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in the city, and submitted a memorandum, seeking speedy investigation into their son’s death.

Police detained Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, several workers of her party and NSUI activists gathered outside IIT Bombay to express solidarity with Sahil's family. Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay director and another professor.

MP Gaikwad accused the ruling establishment of harming the education system and termed Sahil’s death an "institutional murder." She demanded a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Students face humiliation and difficulties, especially if they belong to a particular caste or religion, she told reporters.

"This is not the first such incident at IIT. We want accountability," Gaikwad said and accused the RSS of "infiltrating" higher education institutions. "The BJP and RSS have damaged the education system, and such incidents are happening repeatedly," she alleged.