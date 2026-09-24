IIT Bombay student suicide: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, NSUI protesters detained

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and dozens of party workers and NSUI activists were detained on Thursday during a protest outside IIT Bombay over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents have alleged that he had told them about facing caste-based slurs.

Gaikwad, along with Congress workers and members of the party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), gathered outside the institute's Powai campus to express solidarity with Wakode's family and demand accountability.

Police detained Gaikwad and several protesters, including women workers, and took them to a local police station for further legal action, an official said.